MOVES-KPMG International

July 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

KPMG LLP

Accounting firm KPMG International’s UK limited liability partnership appointed James Wakelin associate director of its real estate advisory team. Wakelin, who will be based in London, previously worked at fund manager Pacific Real Estate Capital Partners and UBS Investment Bank. KPMG LLP is part of the accounting firm’s European unit. (Compiled by Garima Goel)