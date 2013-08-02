MOVES-Royal Bank of Scotland, Banca Carige, American Century Investments

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

New Zealander Ross McEwan was confirmed as boss of the bank on Friday, tasked with laying the foundations for Britain to start selling its 81 percent stake in the company.

McEwan, 56, had been tipped to take the reins after predecessor Stephen Hester was ousted by the government in June.

BANCA CARIGE

The troubled Italian bank said on Friday that two more of its board members had resigned in addition to six other resignations announced earlier this week, making an appointment of a new board necessary.

AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS

The investment management firm promoted senior investment analyst Chris Krantz to portfolio manager on U.S. large cap quality growth. The company also promoted senior investment analyst Jeff Bourke to portfolio manager on U.S. large cap premier growth.