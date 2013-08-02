FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Royal Bank of Scotland, Banca Carige, American Century Investments
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2013 / 8:16 PM / 4 years ago

MOVES-Royal Bank of Scotland, Banca Carige, American Century Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

New Zealander Ross McEwan was confirmed as boss of the bank on Friday, tasked with laying the foundations for Britain to start selling its 81 percent stake in the company.

McEwan, 56, had been tipped to take the reins after predecessor Stephen Hester was ousted by the government in June.

BANCA CARIGE

The troubled Italian bank said on Friday that two more of its board members had resigned in addition to six other resignations announced earlier this week, making an appointment of a new board necessary.

AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS

The investment management firm promoted senior investment analyst Chris Krantz to portfolio manager on U.S. large cap quality growth. The company also promoted senior investment analyst Jeff Bourke to portfolio manager on U.S. large cap premier growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.