MOVES-Northern Trust, Universal Insurance, Focus Financial

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The custody bank named Andrew Tan the head of investment risk and analytical services for Asia-Pacific, based in Singapore. Before this, he was the head of the risk and performance consulting practice at Royal Bank of Canada.

STATE STREET CORP

The financial holding company’s investment management business named Louis de Montpellier the global head of its official institutions group. De Montpellier joins from the Bank for International Settlements in Switzerland.

De Montpellier succeeds John Nugee, who will retire at the end of October but will remain a strategic consultant for the business.

INTERACTIVE INVESTOR

The UK-based company, which provides stock trading services to customers and third parties, said Huw Thompson would become the head of partnerships. Huw joins from TD Wealth Institutional Services.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC

The insurance company said on Monday it appointed Frank Wilcox, formerly vice president of finance, as the company’s chief financial officer and principal accounting officer effective Oct. 1.

Wilcox succeeds George De Heer, who resigned effective Sep. 30.

FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLC

The company, which provides services such as technology support and legal advise to independent adviser teams, said on Monday it added a team in Michigan that manages about $400 million in client assets.