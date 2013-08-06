MOVES-RBS, Northern Trust, Novae, State Street, Citi Private Bank

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC

The bank named Brijesh Mehra as the head of international banking for India and Southeast Asia and Charly Madan as the head of capital and portfolio management in Asia Pacific. Both assume their new portfolios with immediate effect.

NOVAE GROUP PLC

The wholesale insurance underwriter appointed Darren Carr as the deputy head of the Marine unit. He will report to joint active underwriter Robert Forster. Carr joins Novae from Mitsui Sumitomo.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The custody bank named Andrew Tan the head of investment risk and analytical services for Asia-Pacific, based in Singapore. Before this, he was the head of the risk and performance consulting practice at Royal Bank of Canada.

STATE STREET CORP

The financial holding company’s investment management business named Louis de Montpellier the global head of its official institutions group. De Montpellier joins from the Bank for International Settlements in Switzerland.

De Montpellier succeeds John Nugee, who will retire at the end of October but will remain a strategic consultant for the business.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

The provider of wealth management services appointed Ryan McCleary as director and ultra high net worth private banker in the firm’s Houston office. McCleary was previously with Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management.

DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Deutsche Bank Group’s asset and wealth management division named Jonathan Kent as head of financial intermediaries distribution for the UK and Ireland.

Kent joins from Deutsche Bank’s institutional client group in the corporate banking and securities division.

Jonathan is based in London and reports to David Morrow, the head of UK Distribution, Global Client Group.

FIFTH STREET MANAGEMENT LLC

The asset manager named Frederick Buffone as a managing director and head of capital markets. Buffone was previously with TD Securities (USA) LLC.

FIDUCIARY RESEARCH & CONSULTING

The institutional investment management firm named Kathleen Powers Dunlap as chief business strategy officer responsible for creating, communicating and executing its strategic business plan. Dunlap was previously with Barclays Capital Solutions.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The financial services firm said Maria Vassalou will lead its newly launched PWP global macro strategy. Vassalou was named a partner and portfolio manager in the company’s asset management business. She previously worked with MIO Partners.

INTERACTIVE INVESTOR

The UK-based company, which provides stock trading services to customers and third parties, said Huw Thompson would become the head of partnerships. Huw joins from TD Wealth Institutional Services.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC

The insurance company said on Monday it appointed Frank Wilcox, formerly vice president of finance, as the company’s chief financial officer and principal accounting officer, effective Oct. 1. Wilcox succeeds George De Heer.

FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLC

The company, which provides services such as technology support and legal advise to independent adviser teams, said on Monday it added a team in Michigan that manages about $400 million in client assets.