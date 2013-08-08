MOVES-Citigroup, U.S. Bank, EverBank Commercial

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank named Michael Borch as the chief operating officer for its corporate and investment bank in Asia-Pacific, replacing Chris Laskowski, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

U.S. BANK

U.S. Bancorp’s U.S. Bank appointed Jeffrey Kravetz as regional investment manager for the West region of the Private Client Reserve.

EVERBANK COMMERCIAL FINANCE INC

The unit of EverBank Financial Corp said Kurt Kolesha has joined its industrial division. Kolesha will be a sales manager responsible for supporting the manufacturing platform, which focuses on companies within the plastics, packaging, food processing and machine tool industries.

SL-X IP SARL

SL-x IP Sarl, which runs an electronic trading marketplace for stock lending transactions between investment banks, said it appointed the former global co-head of global equities at Citigroup, Robert DiFazio, as its first chairman.