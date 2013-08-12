FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, Focus Financial Partners
August 12, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 4 years

MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, Focus Financial Partners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The banking and financial services company has named Michael Ormaechea and Bhupinder Singh as co-heads for its corporate banking and securities unit for the Asia Pacific region, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.

Ormaechea was previously head of the bank’s Asia Pacific trading business and head of corporate banking and securities in Australia and New Zealand, while Singh ran corporate finance and structuring for the region.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The London-based banking and financial services company named David Nichols as head of cash equity sales, Hong Kong. Nichols is based in Hong Kong.

FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLC

The company, which has grown by acquiring independent advisers and teams across the United States, said Sunday it landed a team in Michigan that manages over $2.2 billion in client assets.

Telemus Capital Partners LLC, an independent investment adviser with offices in Southfield and Ann Arbor, Michigan, joined New York-based Focus on Thursday, Aug. 1.

WEDBUSH SECURITIES

The Los Angeles-based brokerage firm has expanded its private client services group in California with a veteran hire from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Adviser Mark Heiden, who has four decades of experience in the industry, joined Wedbush in Newport Beach as a managing director of investments at the end of last month.

RATHBONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The provider of investment management services appointed Edward James-Moore as investment director in its Winchester office. James-Moore was previously with HSBC Global Asset Management.

