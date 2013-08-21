MOVES-BlackRock, HSBC Private Bank, U.S. Bank Wealth Management

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LAZARD LTD

The U.S. investment bank’s most senior banker in Dubai, Ali Asghar, has left to set up his own emerging markets-focused boutique firm, three sources familiar with the matter said.

MORGAN STANLEY

The bank has added two teams of brokers in offices in Ohio and North Carolina and lost a high-producing team in Morristown, New Jersey, to UBS. John Rasweiler, 73, a 55-year industry veteran who had been with Morgan Stanley since 2009, joined UBS in nearby Florham Park, New Jersey, with John Cusate, Jack R. Riley, Michael Jordao, Jesse E. Kent and William Burke, according to UBS. A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman said Morgan Stanley had hired a team led by veteran Merrill Lynch adviser Kris Jonathan Brenneman in its Akron, Ohio, office.

JOELE FRANK, WILKINSON BRIMMER KATCHER

The independently-owned financial public relations and investor relations firm named Matthew Sherman, partner, as president, effective immediately. The firm also appointed Andrew Brimmer and Daniel Katcher, two of the firm’s founding partners, in the role of vice chairmen.

BLACKROCK INC

The company, which offers investment management and risk management services, appointed Geoffrey Shaw as portfolio manager for the BlackRock UK long lease property fund. Shaw was previously with Aviva Investors.

HSBC PRIVATE BANK (SUISSE) SA

The bank said Oliver Maas and Julien Froidevaux joined the firm as managing directors in its multi-family office business (MFO). Mass joined the firm in August as market head MFO business development from Credit Suisse. Froidevaux joined the firm in July as market head MFO business development from UBS.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager appointed Ruth Granen as vice president and personal trust relationship manager for its Private Client Reserve division in Seattle. Granen was previously with Ohana Fiduciary Corp.

BNY MELLON

The investment management and investment services company appointed Eugene Bang as head of its Korean investment management business. Bang was previously with Deutsche Asset Management Korea Ltd and will be based in Seoul.

ABN AMRO PRIVATE BANKING

The bank appointed Angela Wu as managing director and market head for China. Wu will join the North Asia management team and will be based in Hong Kong. She was previously with China International Capital Corp Ltd.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm appointed Peter Curry as assistant director for international institutional sales. Curry is based in London. He was previously with Nomura Asset Management.

THOMAS MILLER

The international insurance, professional and investment services group named Kevin Sweet as group marketing director. Sweet joined Thomas Miller as a consultant in 2010.