MOVES-EverBank Commercial Finance, Nikko Asset Management

(Adds DDJ Capital Management)

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** DDJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC

The institutional investment manager appointed John O‘Connor as senior vice president heading business development and client service. Connor joins DDJ from Morgan Stanley Investment Management where he was head of North American distribution.

** EVERBANK COMMERCIAL FINANCE INC

The company, which provides asset-based lending and equipment financing, said Chris Ralston will join its technology team as a vice-president of business development. Ralston, to be based in San Francisco, will report to Jeff Teucke, general manager of the company’s technology platform.

** NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD

The company said it plans to appoint David Collins to the newly created role of head of group marketing and communications, based in Tokyo.

Collins, who has over 20 years of experience working in Japan and other Asian countries, will be responsible for all group marketing and communications activities for the firm worldwide. (Compiled by Aditi Shrivastava and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)