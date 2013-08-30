FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-London Metal Exchange, Barclays, Old Mutual
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2013 / 10:23 AM / 4 years ago

MOVES-London Metal Exchange, Barclays, Old Mutual

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank appointed Bob Hoyt as group general counsel. Hoyt is expected to take up his new role in mid-October. He will be a member of the executive committee and report directly to Group Chief Executive Antony Jenkins.

** LONDON METAL EXCHANGE

Liz Milan, head of the London Metal Exchange’s Asia business, stepped down this week, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) confirmed on Friday, the latest casualty of a clean out by the exchange of former LME management.

Milan was appointed head of Asia commodities by HKEx in February. She leaves after a run of more than eight years at the LME, where she was an executive board member during the London exchange’s historic $2.2 billion sale to the Hong Kong-based bourse last year.

** LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The UK-based asset management company appointed Justin Onuekwusi as a fund manager, focusing on the company’s retail and risk-profiled multi-asset funds. Justin joins the company from Aviva Investors.

** OLD MUTUAL PLC

The South Africa-based insurance and asset management company appointed Nkosana Moyo as an independent non-executive director, effective Sept. 1.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.