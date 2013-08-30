MOVES-London Metal Exchange, Barclays, Old Mutual

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The British bank appointed Bob Hoyt as group general counsel. Hoyt is expected to take up his new role in mid-October. He will be a member of the executive committee and report directly to Group Chief Executive Antony Jenkins.
Liz Milan, head of the London Metal Exchange’s Asia business, stepped down this week, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) confirmed on Friday, the latest casualty of a clean out by the exchange of former LME management.
Milan was appointed head of Asia commodities by HKEx in February. She leaves after a run of more than eight years at the LME, where she was an executive board member during the London exchange’s historic $2.2 billion sale to the Hong Kong-based bourse last year.
The UK-based asset management company appointed Justin Onuekwusi as a fund manager, focusing on the company’s retail and risk-profiled multi-asset funds. Justin joins the company from Aviva Investors.
The South Africa-based insurance and asset management company appointed Nkosana Moyo as an independent non-executive director, effective Sept. 1.