MOVES-U.S. Bank, National Financial Partners, RBC Capital Markets

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment banking unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Jonathan Golub as the chief U.S. market strategist and managing director.

The company also appointed David Palmer and Nik Modi as managing directors to its consumer group. Palmer will cover food and restaurants and Nik will cover tobacco, household products and beverages.

The three of them join RBC Capital from UBS and will be based in New York. They will report to Marc Harris, co-head of global research.

** BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The company named three new executives for the sales unit which looks into Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with its Global Transaction Services (GTS) team in London.

The bank named Mike Whitehead as the head of financial institution, non-bank financial institution and public sector sales. Whitehead will be based in London and will report to Paul Taylor, head of sales.

The company appointed Francesca Corscadden to lead the public sector sales unit in EMEA. Corscadden joins from Citibank, and will be based in London and report to Whitehead.

The bank also appointed Karl Turnbull as the sales performance executive for GTS EMEA.

** NATIONAL FINANCIAL PARTNERS

The insurance and wealth management services provider appointed Brett Schneider CFO. He was senior vice president and controller at the company. The company also promoted Tim Robb as executive vice president, general counsel from his earlier position as senior vice president, associate general counsel.

** U.S. Bank Wealth Management

The unit of U.S. Bancorp appointed Alex Kramer as managing director for The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank that provides wealth management services for high-net worth individuals, families and foundations. Kramer was head of sales at Johnson Bank Wealth Management.