MOVES- Western Union, M&G Investments, Colliers International

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WESTERN UNION CO

The business solutions division of the foreign exchange and payments provider appointed Steve Kuhl to serve as vice president, financial institutions and partnerships, North America. Kuhl is an experienced financial services and international payments executive with over 20 years in the financial services and payments industries. Kuhl recently joins from American Express FXIP, where he has served as director, client management & trading since 2011.

M&G INVESTMENTS

The UK-based asset management subsidiary of Prudential Plc appointed Claudia Calich to its retail fixed interest team, effective Oct. 18. Calich joins from Atlanta-based Invesco Ltd, where she was the head of emerging markets debt and senior portfolio manager, based in New York.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL

The real estate unit of FirstService Corp appointed Richard Eales as head of finance for the UK and Ireland. Eales joins from Hamptons International, where he was the head of commercial finance for the past 11 years.