MOVES-RBC, Blackrock, Morningstar, Deutsche Bank, MSCI, Alvarez & Marsal

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The investment banking and brokerage arm of RBC Capital Markets appointed Adria Chiu director of Client Solutions Group for RBC Wealth Management, Asia. Choa Yeye was appointed director for RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia. Deepu Joseph and David Tan were named senior directors for RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia.

BLACKROCK INC

The investment management firm appointed Cheryl Mills to its board of directors, effective Nov. 20.

MORNINGSTAR INC

The brokerage appointed Haywood Kelly as head of research, effective January 2014, when Don Philips will step down. Philips will be managing director and remain a member of the board.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The investment bank appointed Kevin Burke head of Institutional Client Group - Debt, Asia (ex-Japan, Australia/New Zealand), based in Singapore, effective January 2014. Burke was most recently global head of investor solutions at Barclays PLC in London.

MSCI

The investment advisory firm hired Chris Corrado as chief information officer, based in New York. Prior to joining MSCI, Corrado served as managing director and head of platform services at UBS AG.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The business advisory firm appointed three managing directors within its Global Forensic and Disputes Services business. Andrew Hildreth and Tasneem Azad have joined the London office to co-launch the company’s European Economics offering; David Salant has joined in New York.

Hildreth previously worked with consulting company AlixPartners. Azad joins from DotEcon, a London-based economics consultancy. Salant has been adjunct senior research scholar at Columbia Business School and an Associated Professor at the Toulouse School of Economics.

H.D. VEST INC

The privately held financial services firm appointed Ruth Papazian chief marketing officer and head of recruiting and Adi Garg chief information officer. Papazian previously served as chief marketing officer at LPL Financial Holdings Inc, and Garg held various leadership roles at Citigroup Inc, Cash America International Inc, and FedEx Corp. (Compiled by Natalie Grover)