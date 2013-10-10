FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-England & Co, Hybrid Financial
October 10, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

MOVES-England & Co, Hybrid Financial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HYBRID FINANCIAL LTD

The privately held firm, which specializes in the creation and marketing of investment products, appointed Marc Paley and Paul Scura as partners at their New York office.

Paley spent the majority of his career at Lehman Brothers as global head of equity capital markets and global head of the U.S. cash equities business.

ENGLAND & CO LLC

The Washington, DC-based investment bank appointed Scott Cousino managing director at its new Baltimore office. Cousino had served as managing director of healthcare investment banking at Stifel Nicolaus Weisel.

CITIGROUP INC

Barbara Desoer, former head of the mortgage business at Bank of America Corp, has agreed to join financial services company Citigroup Inc as an executive in its banking subsidiary.

