FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- BNP Paribas, Eastspring Securities Investment
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2013 / 11:33 AM / 4 years ago

MOVES- BNP Paribas, Eastspring Securities Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS SA

The bank appointed Pierre Veyres as chief executive of BNP Paribas Singapore and regional head for South Asia, effective Oct. 14. Veyres has been the global head of BNP Paribas CIB transaction banking since December 2009.

The bank also appointed Arnaud Tellier as CEO of wealth management for the Singapore branch, effective Sept. 16. Tellier has worked with the bank since 1989 and was most recently the head of corporate and investment banking for Turkey.

EASTSPRING SECURITIES INVESTMENT TRUST CO LTD

The Taiwan-based asset management arm of Prudential Corp Asia, which is a unit of UK-based financial services firm Prudential PLC, appointed Michele Bang as deputy chief executive, based in Hong Kong. Bang joins from hedge fund firm Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.