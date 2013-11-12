MOVES-Citi, Affiliated Managers Group, Deutsche Bank, BNY Mellon, RBC

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNY MELLON

The investment management company appointed Christopher Swink as senior director for business development at its wealth management business. Swink joins from SunTrust Private Wealth Management.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment management company named Randall Stanicky as managing director and lead analyst of the RBC’s specialty and generic pharmaceuticals research team. RBC also appointed David Francis as managing director and analyst to cover healthcare IT and distribution services.

EVERBANK COMMERCIAL FINANCE INC

The company, which provides asset-based lending and equipment financing, appointed Rob Kelly as relationship manager for its technology business. Kelly will be based in Eastern Pennsylvania and will report to Jeff Teucke, general manager of technology unit.

NOMURA

The company appointed six managing directors to strengthen its investment management operations in the Americas.

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC

The global asset management company appointed Rob Geeraets as director and head of distribution, Benelux. He joins AMG from F&C Netherlands, where he was sales director.

DEUTSCHE BANK LTD

The wholly owned Russian subsidiary of Deutsche Bank AG announced a slew of appointments to expand its business in Central Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The bank appointed Natalia Isakova as managing director and head of its Commonwealth of Independent States origination team. She joins Deutsche Bank from Barclays. Dimitry Kabysh joins as managing director, while Gabor Asztalos and Tatyana Belova join as directors. Asztalos comes from Morgan Stanley and Belova comes from UBS.

The bank also named Dina Khramtsova as vice president in the Russia and CIS origination team. Dina joins from VTB Capital.

CITIGROUP

The bank’s Citi Private Bank division appointed Rob Jasminski as managing director and head of U.S. equities at Citi Investment Management. Jasminski joins from GE Asset Management.