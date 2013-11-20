MOVES- MetLife, Bank of New York Mellon, Mediobanca, Espirito Santo

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** METLIFE INC

The insurance company has appointed Andy Stephenson as head of sales for its UK employee benefits business. Prior to this, Stephenson was national sales manager at the company.

** BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The global investments company hired Timothy Schieffelin as senior director for business development at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. Schieffelin was previously a senior adviser to JSBO Realty & Capital and Source Capital Group.

BNY Mellon also appointed Peter Curtis and Karl Gates as senior directors for business development at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. Gates was previously with KLS Professional Advisors Group, while Curtis was a senior relationship manager serving BNY Mellon custody services clients.

** MEDIOBANCA SPA

The Italian investment bank said Tayfun Bayazit is joining MB Advisory, its recently established Turkish subsidiary, as non-executive chairman and senior adviser.

** ESPIRITO SANTO INVESTMENT BANK

The investment banking subsidiary of Banco Espirito Santo Group appointed Tony Shiret as head of general retail in the company’s European equity research department. He has earlier worked at Credit Suisse, UBS and RBS.