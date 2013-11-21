MOVES-Credit Suisse, Man Group, BNY Mellon, Westpac Institutional

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The financial services company appointed Jason Yeung as a managing director and senior client partner for Greater China. Yeung joins from Julius Baer, where he was managing director of private wealth management business.
The hedge fund firm appointed Dev Sanyal as a non-executive director. Sanyal is executive vice president and group chief of staff at BP Plc.
The global investments company named William Johnston to a newly created position of head of private banking solutions in BNY Mellon Wealth Management.
The Australian bank announced the creation of an Asia Advisory Board and appointed former Singaporean minister and financial services expert, Lim Hwee Hua, as its first non-executive member.