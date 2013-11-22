FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Singapore Exchange, Alvarez & Marsal, Henderson
November 22, 2013 / 11:38 AM / 4 years ago

MOVES-Singapore Exchange, Alvarez & Marsal, Henderson

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD

The exchange said it had split the role of its regulatory and risk chief officer, a move that follows a penny stock crash that raised questions about the firm’s regulatory abilities.

SGX said its chief regulatory and risk officer, Yeo Lian Sim, was retiring at the end of this year and would be hired on as a special adviser. She has been with SGX since July 2004.

Richard Teng will become the chief regulatory officer and Agnes Koh will take on the role of chief risk officer.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services company said Greg Mateja, the former head of risk integration at ING U.S. and a fellow of the Society of Actuaries, has joined its executive benefits consulting division as a managing director.

HENDERSON GLOBAL INVESTORS

The global asset management company appointed Andrew Gillian to head its Asia (ex-Japan) equities team. He joins from Aberdeen Asset Management, where he was senior investment manager on its Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) equity team.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
