MOVES-Irish Central Bank, Credit Suisse
November 29, 2013 / 8:51 PM / 4 years ago

MOVES-Irish Central Bank, Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

THE IRISH CENTRAL BANK

The Irish central bank official responsible for supervising banking and insurance is to step down, the bank said on Friday, the latest in a series of high-profile resignations at the institution.

Fiona Muldoon, Director, Credit Institutions and Insurance Supervision, will step down in May, following similar recent announcements by financial regulator Matthew Elderfield, chief economist Lars Frissel and director of enforcement Peter Oakes.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse is promoting veteran Swiss investment banker Thomas Gottstein to head up its ultra-rich clients business in Switzerland, highlighting the expertise increasingly sought by private banks to cater to their wealthiest customers.

