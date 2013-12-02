MOVES-Lloyds, Rathbone, Rothschild, Vanguard, Natixis, Stoker Ostler

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The British bank said Norman Blackwell, currently chairman of its Scottish Widows arm, will take over as its new chairman in four months time. Blackwell will replace current chairman Win Bischoff on April 3, Lloyds said. Blackwell has been on the Lloyds board since June 2012.

ROTHSCHILD

Kai Tschoeke, former head of M&A-Germany and Austria at Morgan Stanley, is joining Rothschild Germany as member of its executive committee as of Jan. 15. Tschoeke, 46, will be responsible for large corporate customers.

RATHBONE BROTHERS

The British wealth manager said Chief Executive Andy Pomfret is stepping down and will be replaced by his deputy, Philip Howell.

Howell, who joined Rathbone earlier this year after a stint as boss of rival investment manager Williams de Broe, will become CEO in March.

CITY FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO LTD

The London-based independent fund manager appointed Anthony McDonald as senior investment analyst within its multi-asset team, with immediate effect. Anthony joins from Morningstar OBSR, where he was a senior investment research analyst.

KEY RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS

The specialist financial adviser appointed Simon Thompson as group finance director. He joins from the markets & international banking division at Royal Bank Of Scotland Group , where he was managing director, head of UK insurance coverage.

VANGUARD GROUP

The fund manager named Jeffrey Johnson to head its investment strategy and research team at Vanguard Asia Pacific. Johnson joined the Vanguard Group in 2000.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS

The company appointed Daniel Lee as sales director. Lee joins from Cazenove Capital Management, where he was the head of its UK discretionary sales team.

Lee, to be based in London, will report to Fraser Blain, head of UK retail sales.

NATIXIS WHOLESALE BANKING

The corporate, investment and financial services arm of Groupe BPCE appointed Daniel Yap as regional head of financial institutions and public sector coverage - Asia Pacific in its wholesale banking division. The company also named Yuri Lin as managing director, head of sales, fixed income, commodities & treasury, Asia Pacific.

Groupe BPCE is France’s second-largest banking group.

OANDA CORP

The foreign exchange trading services company appointed Edmond Eger III as president and CEO. Eger joins Oanda from PayPal where, he was the senior vice president and general manager for the Americas.

Oanda also named Vatsa Narasimha as chief strategy officer and Graeme Whittington as chief technology officer.

STOKER OSTLER

The wealth advisory and investment management company, a part of BMO Financial Group, said it appointed four new managing partners after the retirement of founders Phil Stoker and Creg Ostler.

The appointees are Mike Bolar, chief investment officer and senior portfolio manager; Michelle Decker, chief operations manager and senior portfolio manager; Mike Halls, chief financial officer and portfolio manager; April Ward, managing director and senior wealth adviser.

BAIN & CO

The business and management consultancy appointed Erika Serow as its new retail practice head for the Americas, effective Jan. 1. Serow, who joined Bain in 1995, is based in the company’s New York office.