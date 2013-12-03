MOVES-Macquarie Capital, Taconic, CBOE, Dynasty Financial

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MACQUARIE CAPITAL

The corporate advisory and capital markets arm of Macquarie Group appointed Jon Fitzpatrick as senior managing director and head of oil & gas for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Ken Fleming was named as a managing director in the oil & gas team.

Fitzpatrick and Fleming will join from Cenkos Securities Plc , where they co-founded its natural resources & energy division, with a focus on mid-cap oil & gas companies.

TACONIC CAPITAL ADVISORS LP

Kenneth Brody, who co-founded Taconic Capital Advisors LP after spending decades at Goldman Sachs, told clients on Tuesday that he plans to retire from day-to-day management at the $8.2 billion hedge fund at the end of the year.

CBOE HOLDINGS INC

CBOE Holdings Inc, which owns the largest U.S. stock-options market named John Deters as chief strategy officer and head of corporate initiatives.

DYNASTY FINANCIAL PARTNERS

Dynasty Financial Partners said it appointed Ed Friedman as director of strategic relationships. Friedman was working as a consultant to the financial services industry after leaving HighTower Advisors in 2011. Friedman will be based in New York and report to CEO Shirl Penney and Chief Operating Officer Ed Swenson.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA

Insurance and reinsurance broker, Willis North America, a unit of Willis Group Holdings, said it appointed Angela Sorrentini as senior vice president, family office (west region), Willis Personal Lines Practice. Sorrentini joins Willis from Marsh Private Client Services, where she was a senior vice president and national client executive.

Sorrentini will support Willis’ clients within the firm’s family office and will report to Tyler Banks, national practice leader & CEO, Willis Personal Lines.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC

The financial services company said on Monday that it had hired two adviser teams and two individual advisers from Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc and UBS Wealth Management Americas.