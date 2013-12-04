MOVES-Global Investment, Burford Capital, London Capital

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GLOBAL INVESTMENT HOUSE

The company, one of the largest investment firms in the Middle East, is set to hire Michael Helou, a former senior banker at Barclays Plc, as its investment banking head, four banking sources said, as the Kuwaiti firm seeks to revive growth after a debt restructuring deal.

LONDON CAPITAL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

The online trading services provider announced that David Sparks, 48, was appointed as chief financial officer. Most recently Sparks was director of financial and strategic projects at Sportingbet Plc, assuming the position in 2004.

BURFORD CAPITAL

The investment capital and risk solutions provider appointed three executives to complete the expansion of its staff in the UK.

Julia Mahoney will serve as the head of technical. Mahoney comes from Travelers’ professional indemnity claims department. Oliver Gayner, who joins Burford from Olswang, will serve as a litigation funding manager and Steven Savage will serve as the new head of marketing.

TRINITY STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT

The specialist manager of high alpha global and international equity portfolios announced that it had hired Pauline Stuart and Sean Landers to its client services team.

Stuart, appointed as institutional business director, was formerly executive director of institutional business EMEA at BNY Mellon Asset Management.

Landers, who is also appointed as institutional business director, recently worked at BMO Capital Markets, establishing its U.S. equity sales platform in the UK.

AIB GROUP (UK) PLC

The bank said it appointed three directors to strengthen its specialist offering for businesses in the UK. Steve Reid joins as managing director. Reid joins from National Australia Group where he served as the chief data officer and retail director.

Margaret Butler and Sir Bruce Robinson will join the board as non-executive directors.

HANSARD GLOBAL PLC

The financial services company appointed Andy Frepp as an independent non-executive director with effect from Jan. 1. Frepp will join Hansard from Moody’s where he was the managing director of analytics insurance solutions.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The investment management group appointed Matthias Inderbitzin as senior sales manager for wholesale, Switzerland. Inderbitzin joins from Dendro Partners, Zurich, where he was responsible for the distribution of a buy-write strategy for precious metals.

Inderbitzin will head Pioneer’s wholesale business, focusing on banks, external asset managers and family offices. Inderbitzin will report to Rainer Lenzin, head of Switzerland.

DELOITTE CORPORATE FINANCE LLC

The corporate finance advisory company said it appointed Robert Young as a managing director in its New York office. Young has spent 14 years with Deloitte member firms in Europe and Asia - most recently serving as a partner in the corporate finance practice of Deloitte LLP in the UK.

Young will lead the company’s portfolio lead advisory services practice.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The company appointed Trevor Hunt as vice president for business development for its advisory services. Hunt joins BNY Mellon from Stanhope Capital LLP in London where he was senior director of client advisory services. Hunt, who will be based in Toronto, will report to Anthony Messina, president of BNY Mellon Wealth Management, advisory services.