REFILE-MOVES- JP Morgan Chase, Federated Investors, BlackRock, KPMG (March 24)

March 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JP MORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank’s chief executive for China investment banking, Fang Fang, will leave the firm, according to an internal memo - a departure that comes amid a probe of JP Morgan’s hiring practices in Asia. The memo gave no reason for his resignation.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank named Judith Gage the head of real estate for its business in the UK. She was previously head of business banking for the south west region.

NEWEDGE GROUP

The U.S.-based futures brokerage named Edward Kevelson as head of US OTC Energy. Kevelson joins from Deutsche Bank where he led the North American corporate flow team and held several senior commodities sales roles in since 2006.

KPMG LLP

The audit, tax and advisory firm named Dan Roman as head of its UK hedge funds practice. Roman takes over from Rob Mirsky, global head of hedge funds, who has relocated to New York from London.

FEDERATED INVESTORS INC

The asset manager said it has hired Ruggero de’ Rossi to lead its emerging-market fixed-income investment group. Most recently, de’ Rossi served as chief investment officer for emerging markets at Tandem Global Partners, a provider of private investment vehicles.

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK PLC

The Asia-focused lender named Neeraj Swaroop as chief executive of its bank in Singapore, effective March 31. Swaroop most recently served as CEO for ASEAN, excluding Singapore.

BLACKROCK INC

The world’s largest money manager appointed Man-Yeon Choi as country head for Korea, effective June 3. Man-Yeon Choi joins from Schroder Investment Management, where he was head of sales in Korea.

AON PLC

The insurance broker’s risk management business, Aon Risk Solutions, appointed Robert Doerfler to its Portland office as vice president and forest products practice leader for the company’s northwest region. Robert had served as senior vice president at Marsh & McLennan Cos.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The company said on Monday it appointed two managers earlier this month to expand its employee branches in Boston and Washington D.C. Peter Alberding, who joined from UBS, has been appointed as the branch manager of the first Raymond James & Associates retail office in Boston. Warren Wright has been appointed mid-Atlantic complex manager in its Pennsylvania Avenue branch in Washington, D.C. He joined from Morgan Stanley . (Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)