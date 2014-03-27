MOVES- Capital One, Lyxor Asset Management

(Adds Lyxor Asset Management)

March 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP

The financial services company’s unit Capital One Bank appointed Brad Taylor as vice president and trust officer for Capital One Wealth and Asset Management. The company also promoted Monica Vernier as vice president and trust officer. Both will be based in the Beaumont, Texas office. Taylor joins from Compass Bank. Vernier, who has been a Capital One associate for 12 years, worked for Amerisafe Inc before that.

** LYXOR ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of France’s Societe Generale has appointed Alexandre Werno as executive vice general manager of Fortune SG Fund Management Co Ltd. Based in Shanghai, Werno was senior adviser to the general manager Fortune SG since May 2013, prior to this appointment. Fortune SG is a joint venture between Fortune Investment (Baosteel Group) and Lyxor Asset Management. (Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)