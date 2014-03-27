FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Capital One, Lyxor Asset Management
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Capital One, Lyxor Asset Management

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Lyxor Asset Management)

March 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP

The financial services company’s unit Capital One Bank appointed Brad Taylor as vice president and trust officer for Capital One Wealth and Asset Management. The company also promoted Monica Vernier as vice president and trust officer. Both will be based in the Beaumont, Texas office. Taylor joins from Compass Bank. Vernier, who has been a Capital One associate for 12 years, worked for Amerisafe Inc before that.

** LYXOR ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of France’s Societe Generale has appointed Alexandre Werno as executive vice general manager of Fortune SG Fund Management Co Ltd. Based in Shanghai, Werno was senior adviser to the general manager Fortune SG since May 2013, prior to this appointment. Fortune SG is a joint venture between Fortune Investment (Baosteel Group) and Lyxor Asset Management. (Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.