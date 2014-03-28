FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Towry, River and Mercantile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds River and Mercantile)

March 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

TOWRY

The wealth adviser appointed Ron Sandler as chairman and Geoff Unwin as non-executive director. Sandler is currently an adviser at Palamon Capital Partners and Unwin is chairman of XChanging Plc. They both will continue in their previous roles, after joining Towry.

RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP (R&M)

The investment and financial solutions company has appointed Paul Bradshaw chairman. A founder, managing director and chairman of Skandia Life, Bradshaw’s 40-year career has spanned roles as chief executive of Abbey Insurance (now Santander) and Sanlam non-executive director both in the UK and South Africa. A qualified actuary, he is also chairman of Nucleus Financial Group. His appointment as an R&M director is subject to regulatory approval. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)

