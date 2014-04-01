FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
April 1, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

MOVES- Coutts, KBW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds KBW)

April 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group said it appointed Sophie Chapuisat as executive director, head of products and services strategy and business management, Europe. She joins from Merrill Lynch Bank (Suisse), where she was head of the global intermediary business.

KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS INC (KBW)

The boutique investment bank named Halle Benett as co-head of diversified financials investment banking. Most recently, Benett served as a senior adviser at Ares Management. (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)

