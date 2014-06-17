MOVES- Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, EFG, IEX Group

(Adds Citigroup, Thomas Miller, Edison Investment, updates Deutsche Bank)

June 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank’s global head of foreign exchange, Jeff Feig, is leaving the company and will join investment firm Fortress Investment Group LLC as a portfolio manager.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Deutsche Bank has named Sylvie Matherat, a former top official of the Bank of France, to head its global regulatory affairs department, as Germany’s biggest lender navigates an array of legal and regulatory probes.

MORGAN STANLEY

The Wall Street bank has hired a senior loan executive and his team from Deutsche Bank AG to cater to high net worth clients who want to buy or borrow against real estate, yachts, artwork and other luxury items.

Morgan Stanley hired Marcus Mitchell to head its tailored lending team, said Gregory Fleming, president of wealth management and investment management, at the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit.

IEX GROUP

The upstart trading venue, featured in Michael Lewis’ book “Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt”, said it has hired former regulator John Ramsay as its chief market policy and regulatory officer as it seeks to become a stock exchange.

Ramsay, formerly the acting director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s division of trading and markets, will be a liaison for IEX’s dealings with investors, broker-dealers, trading venues, and regulators. He will also oversee the company’s compliance with its regulatory obligations once IEX is registered as a national securities exchange.

EFG INTERNATIONAL AG

The Zurich-based bank named Adrian Kyriazi regional business head for Europe and Switzerland. He will take over responsibility for Switzerland from CEO John Williamson and for Europe from Alain Diriberry, chairman of private banking in Geneva.

Kyriazi was previously with Credit Suisse as managing director and market group head for Greece, and Central and Eastern Europe.

THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT LTD

The investment management company named Andrew Herberts as head of private investment management UK. Herberts joined Thomas Miller in 2012 from private banking house Adam & Co to launch the company’s UK-based private client investment business.

EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH

The investment intelligence firm said it appointed Peter Lynch as a UK oil and gas analyst. Lynch has 18 years oil and gas sector experience and joins the company from hedge fund Tell Investments. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)