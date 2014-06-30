CORRECTED-MOVES- (June 26) Deutsche Bank, Metlife, Standard Chartered, Northern Trust

(Corrects Vontobel asset management item to say the division is based in Zurich, not New York)

June 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank has hired two former JPMorgan Chase & Co bankers as it looks to strengthen its corporate banking business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

JADWA INVESTMENT

The investment firm named Saad Al-Saif as managing director and head of its private equity and investment banking business.

Al-Saif, who joined Jadwa in 2008, has 13 years of experience in private equity, investment banking, debt and equity capital markets, the Riyadh-based investment firm said.

He has previously worked with HSBC Saudi Arabia and the Saudi British Bank, an affiliate of the HSBC Group.

METLIFE INC

Insurer MetLife Inc said it appointed Nigel Knowles as head of capital and reinsurance strategy for Asia.

Knowles, who has served as a principle in Milliman’s Asia insurance consulting practice, will join MetLife on July 27 and will be based in Hong Kong.

Knowles has also worked as managing director of insurance solutions for HSBC in London, vice president of life and pensions for Credit Suisse, and various other actuarial roles with Standard Life Plc.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The bank said the head of its financial markets arm, Lenny Feder, would take a one-year sabbatical starting on July 19 and would not return in the same role.

The bank said it had started a search for a permanent replacement.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD

The bank named Peeyush Gupta as a non-executive director to its board effective Nov. 5, Chairman Michael Chaney said late on Wednesday.

Gupta is currently a non-executive director of National Wealth Management Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of National Australia Bank.

THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

UK-based asset manager Threadneedle Investments named Craig Nowrie as client portfolio manager in its multi-asset allocation team.

Nowrie will join the firm on June 30 in its London office and will report to Toby Nangle, head of multi-asset allocation.

He joins Threadneedle from Aon Hewitt, where he was a senior research consultant covering asset classes including multi-asset, diversified growth, global equity, fund of alternatives and currency.

NORTHERN TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management division of Northern Trust Corp appointed Benze Lam as the head of its Greater China business, covering Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Prior to this, Lam was head of sales for China offshore at UBS Global Asset Management.

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The Zurich-based asset management division of Vontobel Holding AG named Hervé Hanoune as head of fixed income boutique and a member of its management committee.

Hanoune was previously with Amundi Asset Management in London, where he headed the company’s global aggregate bond team.

AVIVA PLC

British insurer Aviva named Chris Wei as chief executive of global life insurance and chairman of its Asia region.

Wei was previously chief executive of Asian life insurer Great Eastern Holdings Ltd.

His priority will be to ensure continued growth of the company’s UK life insurance business, a significant contributor to the group’s profitability, Aviva said. (Compiled by Shailaja Sharma)