MOVES- Lloyds, Broadhaven, Crowe Clark Whitehill, Pacific View

July 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

LLOYDS

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, part of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, appointed Marc Denjean managing director and head of credit solutions. He joins from UBS AG, where he was responsible for the European SNB StabFund.

BROADHAVEN CAPITAL PARTNERS

Investment bank Broadhaven Capital Partners hired Chris Spofford as a partner. Spofford comes from Goldman Sachs Group Inc, where he was a managing director leading asset management within the firm’s investment banking division.

CROWE CLARK WHITEHILL

The British accountancy firm promoted Paul Blythe to the role of corporate finance partner. Blythe, previously a director at the firm, will be based at the London office.

SOURCE

The London-based investment firm appointed Juergen Blumberg executive director and head of European capital markets. Juergen worked at iShares prior to this and was responsible for capital markets in German-speaking Europe, eastern Europe and Nordic regions.

PACIFIC VIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

Asset management company appointed Brendan Contant head of marketing and business development. The company also appointed Tracey Daly as vice president of client services. Contant joins Pacific View from Klingenstein, Fields & Co LLC and was previously co-founder of Bennett Lawrence Management LLC. Tracey was most recently marketing administrator at Klingenstein and has worked with Contant at both the firms, Pacific View said.

PHOENIX EQUITY PARTNERS

The London-based mid-market private equity firm named David Burns and Richard Daw managing partners. The firm also said Sandy Muirhead would step down as a managing partner on Wednesday, but would remain the chairman of its investment committee. Burns and Daw, who have been with Phoenix Equity for 13 years, will share day-to-day management responsibilities with James Thomas, a managing partner since 2001. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore)