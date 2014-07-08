FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BlackRock hires J.P.Morgan Asset Management adviser
#Funds News
July 8, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-BlackRock hires J.P.Morgan Asset Management adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) -

Asset manager BlackRock Inc said it has hired an adviser from J.P. Morgan Asset Management to oversee BlackRock’s $124 billion U.S.-based fundamental equity business.

Chris Jones will serve as co-head of BlackRock’s Global Fundamental Equity, which represents $242 billion in assets, as well as the head and chief investment officer of the company’s Americas Fundamental Equity, based in New York.

Jones served as the chief investment officer of the Growth and Small Cap U.S. Equity Team at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a unit of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

