MOVES-Morgan Stanley, Och-Ziff, Willis, Caixabank

July 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

MORGAN STANLEY

The Wall Street bank said that it hired five top financial advisers, who collectively produced nearly $7 million in revenue in the last twelve months, away from its competitors. The new recruits joined the firm during a 10-day period stretching from Tuesday, June 24 to Thursday, July 3.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA

The unit of risk adviser and insurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc, named Bob Hayworth as president, chief executive and managing partner of its Kansas operations. Hayworth will oversee sales, service and support operations in Kansas. Hayworth joins from Lockton Companies LLC, a privately owned insurance brokerage firm, where he served as chief operating officer, Kansas City Series.

OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The hedge fund firm hired securities lawyer David Becker as its new chief legal and chief compliance officer to replace Jeff Blockinger, who will be leaving the firm.

Becker, 67, brings public and private sector experience to the position, joining Och-Ziff from law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton where he was a partner and having previously worked as General Counsel for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

BESSEMER TRUST

The private wealth management and investment advisory firm named Ilka Gregory principal and senior wealth adviser. She will focus on reaching out to ultra-high net worth families in the Northeast region.

Gregory joins from Third Avenue Management, a privately owned investment management firm, where she was a managing director working with high net worth family office and institutional investors.

CAIXABANK

The Spanish bank said it had appointed Javier Pano as its new chief financial officer as part of a restructuring following the departure of former chief executive Juan Maria Nin last month.

The vacancy was created when former CFO Gonzalo Gortazar replaced Nin as chief executive.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The second-largest U.S bank has appointed Mayank Saxena as head of its Southeast Asia financial institutions group (FIG), the latest in a spurt of investment bank hires in the financials sector amid a surge of dealmaking in Asia by banks and insurers.

Saxena will report to Patrick Porritt, Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s new Asia Pacific FIG head, and to Southeast Asia investment banking head Chris Gammons, the U.S. bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The largest U.S. bank named Greg Guyett co-head of Asia-Pacific banking as part of a management restructuring in the region, Bloomberg reported, citing a memo.

Guyett will succeed Therese Esperdy, who is returning to the United States to become global chairman of the financial institutions group, the report said.

ICAP

The world’s largest brokerage said on Thursday that the co-heads of its flagship electronic foreign exchange trading platform, EBS Market, had left the firm amid a management shake-up at the broader business.

Darryl Hooker, who has been head of strategic currency initiatives at ICAP, is taking over from former co-heads John Schoen and Nichola Hunter, the company said in an emailed statement.

RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES

The branch-based arm of parent company Raymond James Financial, hired a team of securities brokers away from UBS Financial Services, where they managed $575 million in client assets, the firm announced on Thursday.

Henry Hauser and Suzette Dybiec joined Raymond James’ Bexley, Ohio, branch on May 2 from UBS.

FM GLOBAL

The commercial and industrial property insurer said Thomas Lawson will succeed Shivan Subramaniam as chief executive, effective Jan. 1, 2015. Lawson, currently an executive vice president, joined the company in 1979. Subramaniam will retire on Dec. 31, after 40 years with the company, but will remain chairman of the board.

SMITH & WILLIAMSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP

The UK-based company said it promoted Mickey Morrissey as head of distribution for its Pooled Funds and Discretionary Fund Management businesses.

Morrissey, now a partner, joined the company in 2012 as a director and head of UK Independent Fund Advisory Sales to lead the promotion of the DFM business to the financial advisory sector. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)