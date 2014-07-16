FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Actis names Shami Nissan as director of responsible investment team
July 16, 2014 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Actis names Shami Nissan as director of responsible investment team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Actis Capital LLP, a London-based private equity firm, said it appointed Shami Nissan as a director in the company’s responsible investment team.

Nissan, based in the London office, will work closely with portfolio companies and their management teams across Actis’s markets, the company said.

Nissan has over 13 years of experience in responsible investment, and has primarily served the private equity and financial services sectors.

She joins from auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers where she was part of the company’s sustainability and climate change team.

