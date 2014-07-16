MOVES- Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, Flood Re, LSE Group, Bain Capital

(Adds Benjamin F. Edwards & Co)

July 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & CO

The boutique brokerage with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons, said it has hired 10 advisers away from Wells Fargo Advisers since May.

The St. Louis-based investment firm and registered investment adviser announced that the recruits have opened three offices in Arkansas, South Carolina, and Texas, and joined existing offices in Denver and New Jersey.

FLOOD RE

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said Brendan McCafferty was appointed chief executive of Flood Re, the UK government-backed flood insurance scheme.

PRIVATE ADVISORS LLC

The asset management company said it had hired two senior investment professionals. Zac McCarroll and Richard Wiltshire join as managing directors.

SMITH & WILLIAMSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP

The UK-based investment management company said it added John Anderson to its fixed income team as partner.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP

The chairman of London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) is to step down by the end of 2015 after more than a decade in the role, he told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.

SNIPER CAPITAL LTD

The investment management company appointed Robin Duxfield as chief operating officer.

HARCOURT INVESTMENT CONSULTING AG

The Zurich-based privately owned investment manager named Michel Salden as senior portfolio manager of the Vontobel Fund - Belvista Commodity.

AMUNDI

The Paris-based asset manager said it appointed Yasunori Iwanaga chief investment officer of Amundi Japan.

ACTIS CAPITAL LLP

The London-based private equity firm said it appointed Shami Nissan as a director in the company’s responsible investment team.

MAYBANK KIM ENG SECURITIES

The brokerage appointed Harmeet Singh Bedi chief executive of Singapore.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

The bank said it appointed Mary MacLeod chief financial officer for international and institutional banking.

BAIN CAPITAL VENTURES

Enrique Salem, the former chief executive of Symantec Corp , is joining Bain Capital Ventures, the venture capital arm of the private equity firm Bain Capital. Salem will focus on investing in software companies, the firm said in a statement.

PSIGMA INCOME FUND

Veteran investor Bill Mott is to retire from fund management at the end of the year and plans to stop running the PSigma Income fund from Christmas, a British newspaper reported on Tuesday. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)