MOVES- Deloitte Corporate Finance, Bank Of America, Citigroup

July 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

DELOITTE CORPORATE FINANCE LLC

The firm, part of Deloitte & Touche LLP’s financial advisory unit, named Vin Batra as managing director in its New York Office.

BANK OF AMERICA

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has made two new internal hires as co-heads of global equity capital markets (ECM). Craig Coben has been appointed as the head of ECM for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, and Mary Ann Deignan, head of ECM in the Americas.

COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON

Sri Lanka’s top listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon said it had appointed deputy Chairman Dharma Dheerasinghe as chairman of the bank with effect from July 29.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Germany’s biggest lender has named Allianz Global Investors executive James Dilworth to head its German asset and wealth management business. ID:nL6N0Q320B]

MOELIS & CO

The boutique investment bank appointed Philip Smith as managing director to provide financial and strategic advice to industrial clients. Smith will focus on the capital goods and automotive industries in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

ACE LIFE

The global life insurance division of Ace Group named Jeffrey Woo as its chief agency officer in Hong Kong. Woo will be responsible for all aspects of agency management and will report to Allan Lam, country president of Ace Life in Hong Kong.

RATESETTER

The British peer-to-peer lending company, based in Southwark, London, named Alan Hughes as its first non-executive chairman. Hughes is a former chief executive of internet bank First Direct. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)