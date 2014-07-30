MOVES- HSBC Global Asset Management, Citigroup

(Adds HSBC Global Asset Management, updates Citigroup)

July 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (USA)

HSBC Global Asset Management (USA) Inc named Deborah LaBerge as head of institutional sales, North America. LaBerge, who will be based in New York, was previously with Scottish Widows Investment Partnership.

CITIGROUP INC

Christopher Danely, a semiconductor stock analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has left to join Citigroup, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A senior member of the bank’s energy and commodities team in Houston, Deepanshu Pandita, has left, the bank said, without giving a reason.

MORGAN STANLEY

Morgan Stanley’s head of electronic trading for Asia ex-Japan Gabriel Butler has quit, according to a Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission filing.

Morgan Stanley also named senior International Monetary Fund official Reza Moghadam to work with sovereign clients globally in its capital markets business.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Bank of America Merrill Lynch named Miwa Ohmori, the former vice chairman of Merrill Lynch Japan Securities, as its Tokyo branch manager, effective Aug. 1.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

Evercore Partners said it had hired Swag Ganguly as a senior managing director from Rothschild Group as part of its expansion of the investment banking business in London.

NATIXIS

The investment bank named John Wade as head of its Syndicate/MTN desk, Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)