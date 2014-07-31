MOVES- Barclays, SEI Investments

July 31 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays has hired Marc Chowrimootoo from Bank of American Merrill Lynch to join its leveraged finance team in Europe, a person familiar with the matter said.

SEI INVESTMENTS CO

SEI Investments named Paul Nevin director of its institutional group based in London. Nevin joins from Credit Suisse where he was managing director of structured solutions. (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee)