MOVES-Deloitte, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, Vontobel
#Market News
August 7, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Deloitte, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, Vontobel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Houlihan Lokey)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP

Patrick Henry, a partner with Deloitte, has been appointed vice chairman and leader of the firm’s investment management practice in the United States.

MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL PLC

The investment banking arm of Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group named David Morland as executive director and head of medium term notes (MTN). Morland joins from UBS AG, where he was head of European and US MTN trading.

VONTOBEL FINANCIAL PRODUCTS (ASIA PACIFIC) PTE LTD

The unit of Vontobel Holdings AG named Thomas Sussli as its new head effective Oct. 1, and Eugene Lee as head of sales financial products, Asia Pacific, effective Sept. 1. Sussli joins from Credit Suisse and has extensive experience in the structuring, settlement and sale of structured products.

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

The International investment bank said L. Gregory Manos has joined the firm as director in tax and financial reporting valuation services practice within financial advisory services. He is based in Los Angeles. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
