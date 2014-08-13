MOVES-Macquarie Capital, Evercore Partners, Berkshire Hathaway

(Updates Deutsche Asset)

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MACQUARIE CAPITAL

The corporate advisory and capital markets arm of Macquarie Group Ltd, appointed Peter Davis as a managing director in its U.S. Financial Institutions Group. He joins Macquarie Capital after seven years at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital, a unit of British bank Barclays Plc.

ABBOT DOWNING

The group, a part of lender Wells Fargo & Co’s wealth management unit, said it hired Eric Grodan from Merrill Lynch as relationship manager for its Los Angeles office.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

The boutique investment bank said it hired Rodney Reid from UBS AG as managing director in its private capital advisory business.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC

Billionaire Warren Buffett’s company hired two senior executives from American International Group Inc’s Asia operations to boost its insurance business in the region, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Berkshire Hathaway hired Marc Breuil, who headed AIG’s country operations in Hong Kong and Taiwan, and Marcus Portbury, regional head of casualty for the Asia Pacific region.

DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of Deutsche Bank AG said it appointed Nitesh Mistry as director to oversee its infrastructure debt investment business in Europe. Mistry was previously a director in the European investment banking division of Japan’s Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

The unit also appointed Carolyn Patton as a managing director in its Americas unit. Based in New York, Patton will work with investment consultants based in the Americas.

LIBERUM CAPITAL LTD

The investment bank said it hired Anna Hartropp from technology company Laird Plc. Hartropp will focus on investment banking services for corporate clients.

EBS SERVICE CO LTD

The forex trading subsidiary of ICAP Plc, the world’s biggest broker of transactions between banks, named Simon Winns as head of sales for Asia Pacific. Winns previously worked at rival 360T Trading Networks, where he was head of sales for Asia. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)