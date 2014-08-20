MOVES- Northern Trust, Goldman Sachs, LPL Financial

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The financial group’s hedge fund division, Northern Trust Alternatives, has appointed Tristan Thomas as director of portfolio strategy. Thomas joins from Mesirow Financial Holdings Inc in Chicago.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

John Shaffer, who co-heads the financial group’s New York credit sales, will leave by the end of the year, a company spokeswoman said.

Avanish Bhavsar, who currently oversees cross-assets sales will take over the additional role of co-head of credit sales for the U.S. with Jon Meltzer, Goldman Sachs spokeswoman Tiffany Galvin said.

A senior Goldman Sachs freight trader in London, Tor Svelland, will join Geneva-based merchant trader Trafigura Beheer BV as co-head of its dry freight desk, a spokesman from Trafigura confirmed on Wednesday.

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

The largest U.S. independent broker-dealer by sales force said it added to its network a new independent registered investment advisory group with 13 financial advisers.

INVESTEC BANK PLC

The subsidiary of Investec Plc, named Stefan Szczurowski to its fund finance team. Szczurowski, who has worked at Investec Bank in Australia since 2009, will focus on developing lending solutions for the private equity market.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The asset management business of insurer Aviva Plc, said it hired four investment and risk professionals for its Chicago and Toronto offices.

RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Clive Brown chief executive and managing director of its international business. Brown joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he was global chief operating officer and chairman of Asia, based in Hong Kong.

DIFC AUTHORITY

Jeffrey Singer said he had resigned as CEO of the DIFC Authority, which oversees Dubai’s financial free zone, the Dubai International Financial Centre. The resignation is with immediate effect, Singer told Reuters by telephone. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)