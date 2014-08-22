FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Nairobi Securities Exchange, Northwest Bancshares
August 22, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Nairobi Securities Exchange, Northwest Bancshares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Santander UK)

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** SANTANDER UK PLC LTD

The firm’s unit, Santander Asset Management UK Ltd, appointed Divya Manek as a fund manager in its global European fixed-income team, focusing on European bond strategies.

** NAIROBI SECURITIES EXCHANGE LTD IPO-NAIR.NR

Chief executive Peter Mwangi will step down in November after completing two three-year terms market rules allow, the exchange said on Friday. Mwangi oversaw its long-term goal of opening up ownership of the stock market to non-brokers through an initial public offering that closed last week.

** NORTHWEST BANCSHARES INC

The holding company of Northwest Savings Bank said it appointed William Harvey Jr as chief financial officer.

The company also named Steven Fisher as chief revenue officer. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Avik Das in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
