FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Binckbank, BGC Partners
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 29, 2014 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Binckbank, BGC Partners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Hartford Funds, Boston Private Bank & Trust Co, BNY Mellon; updates Deutsche Bank)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The German bank reshuffled and expanded its management board by naming a Goldman Sachs banker Marcus Schenck as chief financial officer, replacing Stefan Krause on May 21.

The bank also said it appointed Bryan Kraft director and lead research analyst covering the U.S. media, cable and satellite sectors within the bank’s markets division.

HARTFORD FUNDS

The provider of mutual funds and college savings plans appointed Bill Dougherty as senior vice president to oversee its defined contribution investment-only (DCIO) distribution team.

BOSTON PRIVATE BANK & TRUST CO

The wealth management and private banking firm said Carol Katzman joined as vice president of its residential mortgage lending business.

BNY MELLON

The world’s largest custody bank by assets said it appointed Luis Castellanos as managing director for business development in BNY Mellon Wealth Management in Florida. The bank said Castellanos will report to Florida regional President Joe Fernandez.

BINCKBANK

The head of the Dutch discount broker Koen Beentjes is stepping down, as the brokerage reported sharp falls in profits.

BGC PARTNERS INC

The interdealer broker said it appointed Phil Cramp as head of credit, repo and EGBs in London. Cramp, who assumes office on Dec. 1, replaces Rob Kitchin. (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.