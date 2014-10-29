MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Binckbank, BGC Partners

(Adds Hartford Funds, Boston Private Bank & Trust Co, BNY Mellon; updates Deutsche Bank)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The German bank reshuffled and expanded its management board by naming a Goldman Sachs banker Marcus Schenck as chief financial officer, replacing Stefan Krause on May 21.

The bank also said it appointed Bryan Kraft director and lead research analyst covering the U.S. media, cable and satellite sectors within the bank’s markets division.

HARTFORD FUNDS

The provider of mutual funds and college savings plans appointed Bill Dougherty as senior vice president to oversee its defined contribution investment-only (DCIO) distribution team.

BOSTON PRIVATE BANK & TRUST CO

The wealth management and private banking firm said Carol Katzman joined as vice president of its residential mortgage lending business.

BNY MELLON

The world’s largest custody bank by assets said it appointed Luis Castellanos as managing director for business development in BNY Mellon Wealth Management in Florida. The bank said Castellanos will report to Florida regional President Joe Fernandez.

BINCKBANK

The head of the Dutch discount broker Koen Beentjes is stepping down, as the brokerage reported sharp falls in profits.

BGC PARTNERS INC

The interdealer broker said it appointed Phil Cramp as head of credit, repo and EGBs in London. Cramp, who assumes office on Dec. 1, replaces Rob Kitchin. (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)