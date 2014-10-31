FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- BGC Partners, FINRA, Jefferies
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 10:04 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES- BGC Partners, FINRA, Jefferies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Wells Fargo Advisors and J Safra Sarasin)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BGC PARTNERS INC

The interdealer broker said it appointed James Cawley as chief executive officer of its swap execution facility subsidiary, BGC Derivative Markets LP.

Wells Fargo Advisors

Financial group Wells Fargo & Co’s registered broker-dealer appointed David Saleh as first vice president for investments. Saleh joins from Edward Jones where he worked in the role of financial advisor.

J SAFRA SARASIN

The deputy chief executive officer of the Swiss private bank resigned on Friday to contest legal investigations initiated against him in Germany, the bank said in a statement.

FINRA

Wall Street’s industry-funded watchdog on Thursday named a long-time official, Richard Berry, as the new head of its securities arbitration unit.

Berry will replace the head of FINRA’s arbitration unit, Linda Fienberg, who retires at the end of November after 18 years in her current job.

JEFFERIES GROUP LLC

Sage Kelly, the head of the company’s healthcare investment banking group, is taking a leave of absence from the firm as he wages a bitter divorce battle with his estranged wife, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Jefferies is a unit of Leucadia National Corp. (Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.