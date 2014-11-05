MOVES- U.S. Bank Wealth Management, New York Life, Lloyd's, LGIM

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LLOYD‘S

The London-based insurance marketing association said it appointed Mark Cooper as the association’s first country manager for Dubai.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The fund management business of British insurer Legal & General said it appointed Chris De Marco as the head of institutional client management and strategy.

SYZ & CO

The Swiss banking group named Suzanna Wong as head of sales Asia and Hong Kong office head.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp said it promoted Dan Farley to twin cities investment lead.

NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO

The life insurance company appointed Kelli Parsons as chief corporate communications and marketing officer from Fannie Mae.

SENECA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

UK-based firm said it appointed Peter Elston as global investment strategist.

CAMPBELL & CO

The investment manager said it appointed Kathryn Kaminski, as director, investment strategies, effective Jan. 2.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The investment management firm, part of French financial group AXA SA, said it appointed Gregory Venizelos senior credit strategist in its research and investment strategy team.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Ted Tobiason, head of equity capital markets in technology and the only investment banker at the German bank allowed to muse on Twitter, is leaving for Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter.

BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm said it appointed Asmita Kapadia to the newly created role of head of corporate communications for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)