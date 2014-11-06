FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Casey Quirk, BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, Rathbones, Beazley
#Funds News
November 6, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Casey Quirk, BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, Rathbones, Beazley

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CASEY, QUIRK & ASSOCIATES LLC

The management consulting firm named Peter Chambers as a senior adviser for Europe.

BNY MELLON CORP

The bank appointed Marcelino Pendas as a senior director and team leader in the company’s international wealth management group’s Miami office.

SANDITON ASSET MANAGEMENT

London-based asset management firm said it appointed Guy Hill senior investment director.

RATHBONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The UK-based investment management firm appointed Will Roberts as an investment director in its Liverpool office.

MORGAN STANLEY

The financial services company’s investment management unit has named Jens Nystedt as managing director at its emerging markets debt team.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The asset manager said it named John Thornton as non-executive chairman, effective Nov. 21.

BEAZLEY PLC

The specialist insurer appointed Maryval Rubel, Safeer Mohammed and Amy Krych as underwriters to its private enterprise team, which focuses on the professional liability needs of small businesses. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

