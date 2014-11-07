MOVES- Barclays, Kleinwort Benson, GAM Holding, Nataxis

(Adds Kleinwort Benson, Okapi Partners, Consolidated Press Holdings, California State Teachers’ Retirement System, RBC Wealth)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The U.S. brokerage arm of the Royal Bank of Canada said Friday it hired an Indianapolis, Indiana-based financial adviser away from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch, its latest in a handful of hires being made before the end of the fiscal year.

CALIFORNIA STATE TEACHERS’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM

The California State Teachers’ Retirement System on Friday named its first chief operating investment officer, completing a restructuring of the pension fund’s investment branch.

CONSOLIDATED PRESS HOLDINGS LTD

Robert Rankin, 51, is set to join the Australia-based investment holding company’s as chief executive in January 2015.

OKAPI PARTNERS

The proxy solicitation and investor response firm said it appointed Tony Vecchio as a managing director.

KLEINWORT BENSON

The UK-based private banking and wealth management services provider said it appointed Paul Surguy as senior discretionary fund manager in the discretionary fund management (DFM) team.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank said it appointed five senior executives to strengthen its investment banking division in Asia Pacific.

GAM HOLDING AG

The Swiss money manager said it appointed Lars Jaeger, Pierre-Yves Moix and Stephan Müller to its alternative investments solutions team.

NATIXIS

The French bank named Laurent Depus as senior country manager, Japan and president & representative director of Natixis Japan Securities Co Ltd. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)