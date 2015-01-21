MOVES- Schroder & Co, ANZ, Union Bancaire Privee, KR Group

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The company appointed Marc Brodard as head of its Geneva branch to help grow its wealth management business in Switzerland.
David Owens will join the company’s loan syndications team in London later this month.
The Swiss private bank appointed Koon Chow as senior macro and foreign exchange strategist in its emerging markets and fixed income team.
The financial specialist appointed Michael Schaefer as chief operating officer to spearhead its expansion efforts. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)