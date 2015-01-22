MOVES- BDO, Evercore Partners, Fifth Street, Puma Investments

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BDO LLP

The UK-based accountancy and business advisory firm appointed Fiona Raistrick and Richard Weighell partners in its financial services team.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

The advisory firm appointed Steven Todrys as a senior adviser to its investment banking business.

FIFTH STREET FINANCE CORP

The financial services company promoted President Todd Owens to chief executive following the resignation of Leonard Tannenbaum.

PUMA INVESTMENTS

The tax-efficient investment specialist appointed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc executive Katherine Woodfine as an investment analyst. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)