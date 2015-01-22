MOVES- BDO, Evercore Partners, Fifth Street, Puma Investments

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The UK-based accountancy and business advisory firm appointed Fiona Raistrick and Richard Weighell partners in its financial services team.
The advisory firm appointed Steven Todrys as a senior adviser to its investment banking business.
The financial services company promoted President Todd Owens to chief executive following the resignation of Leonard Tannenbaum.
The tax-efficient investment specialist appointed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc executive Katherine Woodfine as an investment analyst. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)