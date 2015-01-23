FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- UBS, U.S. BANK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

U.S. BANK

The wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp, named Dan Farley regional investment director for its Private Client Reserve.

UBS INVESTMENT BANK

The investment bank appointed Dan Waldman head of foreign exchange G10 strategy team, effective Jan. 26.

He will report to Stephane Deo, the global head of macro strategy at the bank. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
