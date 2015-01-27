FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Royal Bank of Canada, Barclays, Franklin Resources
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 27, 2015 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Royal Bank of Canada, Barclays, Franklin Resources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

RBC Wealth Management, the U.S. brokerage arm of the bank, said it recruited three brokers from UBS Wealth Management Americas UBSG.VX where they managed $200 million in client assets.

Separately, the unit also appointed Nicole Vettise institutional portfolio manager in the firm’s London-based business development team.

BARCLAYS PLC

The investment management unit of Barclays, Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, said it appointed Francesco Grosoli head of wealth management Europe.

KOMERCNI BANKA

Societe Generale’s Czech unit said Jiri Sperl would become its chief finance officer, replacing Libor Loefler.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC

The investment management firm announced three appointments to its institutional sales, relationship management and consultant relations team.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

Willis North America, a unit of the insurance broker, appointed Joe Peiser as head of casualty broking.

LOOMIS SAYLES & CO LP

The investment manager appointed Esty Dwek as a global strategist for emerging markets.

TIKEHAU CAPITAL GROUP

Jean Pierre Mustier, formerly head of corporate and investment banking at UniCredit, has joined Tikehau Capital as a partner to help the fund manager’s international expansion. (Compiled by Natalie Grover)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.