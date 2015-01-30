FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- U.S. Bank Wealth Management, Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group
January 30, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- U.S. Bank Wealth Management, Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, appointed Gordon Boerner regional banking manager, West region, for its Private Client Reserve. Boerner will lead the region’s team of private bankers for the Reserve from California to Colorado.

DMS OFFSHORE INVESTMENT SERVICES

The fund governance firm appointed former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive Westley Chapman as a director. Chapman, will be based in New York, will serve on the boards of investment funds, providing oversight on governance and compliance matters.

JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC

The insurance broker named Duncan Howorth chief executive of its UK employee benefits business, replacing Mark Wood, who is retiring. Howorth, who will assume his new role from June 1, is currently the CEO of JLT Asia, Jardine Lloyd said.

RAIFFEISEN

The Swiss cooperative lender said its long-time Chief Executive, Pierin Vincenz, will step down at the end of March next year after turning 60. (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
